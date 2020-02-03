Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) Raises Dividend to $0.28 Per Share

Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the bank on Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. This is a positive change from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Wintrust Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 16.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Wintrust Financial to earn $6.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.9%.

Shares of WTFC opened at $63.28 on Monday. Wintrust Financial has a 12 month low of $59.34 and a 12 month high of $78.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.11.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.14). Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 19.85% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $374.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Thomas P. Zidar sold 2,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total value of $187,492.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,107,767.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary D. Sweeney bought 470 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.23 per share, with a total value of $29,718.10. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,648 shares in the company, valued at $357,123.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

WTFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Wintrust Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Wintrust Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.90.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

