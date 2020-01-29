Wirecard (ETR:WDI) Given a €240.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €240.00 ($279.07) price objective on Wirecard (ETR:WDI) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on WDI. Bank of America set a €120.00 ($139.53) price target on Wirecard and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €210.00 ($244.19) price objective on Wirecard and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Oddo Bhf set a €170.00 ($197.67) price objective on Wirecard and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a €205.00 ($238.37) price objective on Wirecard and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €270.00 ($313.95) price objective on Wirecard and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €182.00 ($211.63).

Shares of ETR WDI opened at €135.90 ($158.02) on Monday. Wirecard has a twelve month low of €102.20 ($118.84) and a twelve month high of €159.80 ($185.81). The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.10. The company has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €114.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of €130.69.

Wirecard Company Profile

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payment transactions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment provides products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

