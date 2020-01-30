Wirecard (ETR:WDI) PT Set at €270.00 by Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €270.00 ($313.95) price objective on Wirecard (ETR:WDI) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on Wirecard and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €165.00 ($191.86) target price on Wirecard and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Warburg Research set a €230.00 ($267.44) target price on Wirecard and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €220.00 ($255.81) target price on Wirecard and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €170.00 ($197.67) target price on Wirecard and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €182.00 ($211.63).

Shares of ETR WDI traded down €0.80 ($0.93) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €136.55 ($158.78). 1,102,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,572. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.10, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €115.43 and its 200-day moving average price is €130.58. The firm has a market cap of $16.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.04. Wirecard has a twelve month low of €102.20 ($118.84) and a twelve month high of €159.80 ($185.81).

Wirecard Company Profile

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payment transactions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment provides products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

Further Reading: Balance Sheet