Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF) CFO Amit Muni Sells 28,500 Shares

Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF) CFO Amit Muni sold 28,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total transaction of $110,295.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Wisdom Tree Investments stock opened at $3.96 on Thursday. Wisdom Tree Investments Inc has a twelve month low of $3.66 and a twelve month high of $8.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $596.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WETF. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new stake in Wisdom Tree Investments in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,039,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Wisdom Tree Investments by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,096,723 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $111,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,210 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Wisdom Tree Investments by 3,473.0% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 632,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,904,000 after purchasing an additional 615,041 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wisdom Tree Investments in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,047,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Wisdom Tree Investments in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,890,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.31.

Wisdom Tree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

