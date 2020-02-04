Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF) Declares $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th.

Wisdom Tree Investments has a payout ratio of 57.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Wisdom Tree Investments to earn $0.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.4%.

Shares of WETF opened at $4.14 on Tuesday. Wisdom Tree Investments has a 52 week low of $3.66 and a 52 week high of $8.04. The firm has a market cap of $653.45 million, a P/E ratio of 41.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. Wisdom Tree Investments had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $68.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Wisdom Tree Investments’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wisdom Tree Investments will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on WETF shares. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Wisdom Tree Investments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.31.

In other news, Director Anthony Bossone purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.99 per share, with a total value of $499,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amit Muni sold 28,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total transaction of $110,295.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

About Wisdom Tree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

