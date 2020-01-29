Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.31.

Several research firms have weighed in on WETF. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th.

In other news, Director Anthony Bossone acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.99 per share, for a total transaction of $499,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President R Jarrett Lilien acquired 18,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.28 per share, for a total transaction of $100,003.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. BB&T Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 13,732 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments during the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WETF remained flat at $$3.82 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,535,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,711,468. The company has a market cap of $585.14 million, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.50. Wisdom Tree Investments has a 52 week low of $3.66 and a 52 week high of $8.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.52 and a 200-day moving average of $5.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Wisdom Tree Investments had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 1.46%. The company had revenue of $67.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wisdom Tree Investments will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Wisdom Tree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?