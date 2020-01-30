Wisdom Tree Investments (WETF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 31st. Analysts expect Wisdom Tree Investments to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of WETF opened at $3.83 on Wednesday. Wisdom Tree Investments has a one year low of $3.66 and a one year high of $8.04. The company has a market cap of $598.34 million, a PE ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.50 and a 200-day moving average of $5.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WETF shares. BidaskClub lowered Wisdom Tree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Wisdom Tree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Wisdom Tree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wisdom Tree Investments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.31.

In related news, Director Frank Salerno sold 6,672 shares of Wisdom Tree Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.34, for a total transaction of $35,628.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amit Muni sold 28,500 shares of Wisdom Tree Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total value of $110,295.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Wisdom Tree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

