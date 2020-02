WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DGRS)’s share price dropped 2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $35.85 and last traded at $35.85, approximately 201 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 17,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.58.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.54 and its 200 day moving average is $35.98.

See Also: Understanding Stock Ratings