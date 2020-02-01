WM Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

WM Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.37) target price on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on WM Morrison Supermarkets from GBX 230 ($3.03) to GBX 200 ($2.63) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Goldman Sachs Group cut WM Morrison Supermarkets to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 205 ($2.70) to GBX 175 ($2.30) in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on WM Morrison Supermarkets from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 200 ($2.63) and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on WM Morrison Supermarkets from GBX 235 ($3.09) to GBX 225 ($2.96) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. WM Morrison Supermarkets presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 224.92 ($2.96).

LON MRW opened at GBX 181.95 ($2.39) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 194.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 196.06. WM Morrison Supermarkets has a 52-week low of GBX 176.90 ($2.33) and a 52-week high of GBX 246.45 ($3.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.58, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21.

WM Morrison Supermarkets Company Profile

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail super stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance and leasing services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?

