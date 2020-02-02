Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Receives $34.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.50.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WWW. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Argus raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Shares of NYSE:WWW traded down $0.92 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.57. The stock had a trading volume of 463,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,357. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Wolverine World Wide has a one year low of $23.05 and a one year high of $39.72.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 22.50%. The company had revenue of $574.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Wolverine World Wide’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWW. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 719.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,639 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 585.8% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,790 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, BT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

