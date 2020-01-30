Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Short Interest Down 7.9% in January

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,150,000 shares, a drop of 7.9% from the December 31st total of 5,590,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 577,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.9 days. Approximately 6.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 719.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,639 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. BT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WWW traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.49. 255,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,215. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.65 and its 200-day moving average is $29.81. Wolverine World Wide has a 12-month low of $23.05 and a 12-month high of $39.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 22.50% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $574.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.43%.

A number of research firms recently commented on WWW. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Argus raised Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine raised Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Wolverine World Wide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.86.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?