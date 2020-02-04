Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Receives “Buy” Rating from Susquehanna Bancshares

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares in a report released on Sunday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $37.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 16.17% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Argus raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.88.

Wolverine World Wide stock opened at $31.85 on Friday. Wolverine World Wide has a fifty-two week low of $23.05 and a fifty-two week high of $39.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.06.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 22.50%. The firm had revenue of $574.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WWW. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 585.8% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,790 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 147.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,060 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, BT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. 97.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel