January 30, 2020
Woodside Petroleum (ASX:WPL) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $33.80

Woodside Petroleum Limited (ASX:WPL) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $33.80 and traded as high as $35.55. Woodside Petroleum shares last traded at $35.39, with a volume of 1,678,915 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.93. The stock has a market cap of $32.81 billion and a PE ratio of 26.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is A$35.15 and its 200-day moving average is A$33.76.

About Woodside Petroleum (ASX:WPL)

Woodside Petroleum Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects.

