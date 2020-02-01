Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a dividend payout ratio of 13.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Woodward, Inc.Common Stock to earn $6.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.65 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.5%.

Shares of NASDAQ WWD traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $116.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,107. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.92. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 12-month low of $85.68 and a 12-month high of $129.06. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.31.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $736.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Woodward, Inc.Common Stock news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.33, for a total transaction of $407,155.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,743,103.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,581,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,480 shares of company stock worth $9,312,577 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.80.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

