Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.22-$5.52 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.9-$3.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.02 billion.Woodward, Inc.Common Stock also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 5.22-5.52 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Barrington Research downgraded Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. BidaskClub downgraded Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $124.80.

NASDAQ WWD traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $116.58. The stock had a trading volume of 837,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,478. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 52-week low of $87.02 and a 52-week high of $129.06. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.12 million. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 8.95%. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio is 13.32%.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.18, for a total transaction of $111,180.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 227,390 shares in the company, valued at $25,281,220.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total value of $1,057,740.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,229,711.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,480 shares of company stock worth $9,312,577. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?