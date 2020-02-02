Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (WWD) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 3rd. Analysts expect Woodward, Inc.Common Stock to post earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has set its FY20 guidance at $5.30-5.60 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $736.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Woodward, Inc.Common Stock to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock stock opened at $116.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.31. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 12-month low of $85.68 and a 12-month high of $129.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s payout ratio is presently 13.32%.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 227,390 shares in the company, valued at $25,581,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.33, for a total transaction of $407,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,743,103.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,480 shares of company stock valued at $9,312,577. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WWD. ValuEngine downgraded Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barrington Research lowered Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.80.

About Woodward, Inc.Common Stock

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

