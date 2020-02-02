WOOLWORTHS HOLD/GDR (OTCMKTS:WLWHY) Trading 1% Higher

WOOLWORTHS HOLD/GDR (OTCMKTS:WLWHY) shares traded up 1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.04 and last traded at $3.04, 3,697 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 228% from the average session volume of 1,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.01.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC cut shares of WOOLWORTHS HOLD/GDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of WOOLWORTHS HOLD/GDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.61.

About WOOLWORTHS HOLD/GDR (OTCMKTS:WLWHY)

Woolworths Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores in South Africa, Rest of Africa, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates in seven segments: Woolworths Fashion, Beauty and Home, Woolworths Food, Woolworths Logistics, David Jones, Country Road Group, Woolworths Financial Services, and Treasury.

