Workiva (NYSE:WK) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Workiva (NYSE:WK) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Workiva from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Workiva in a report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Workiva in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Workiva in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.20.

Shares of WK stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,146. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.87 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.27. Workiva has a 1-year low of $38.05 and a 1-year high of $64.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.24. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 208.31% and a negative net margin of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $74.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. Workiva’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Workiva will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Workiva news, Director Eugene S. Katz sold 3,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $150,696.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,278,447. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jill Klindt sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $504,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,184.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,814 shares of company stock worth $707,863 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Workiva by 541.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 462 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Workiva by 130.4% during the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 721 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Workiva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Workiva by 377.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Workiva in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 59.03% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc provides cloud-based solutions for connected data, reporting, and compliance worldwide. The company offers Wdesk, a platform that provides data collection and linking, data integrations, controlled collaboration, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data preparation tools, data connectors, and application programming interfaces that enable customers to create direct connections to their data.

