World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Announces Earnings Results

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The credit services provider reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($1.26), Fidelity Earnings reports. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $147.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:WRLD traded up $1.18 on Friday, hitting $85.85. The company had a trading volume of 5,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,086. The company has a current ratio of 19.33, a quick ratio of 19.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. World Acceptance has a 52-week low of $71.08 and a 52-week high of $175.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.30 and a 200 day moving average of $114.31. The company has a market cap of $698.52 million, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 2.26.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded World Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub upgraded World Acceptance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. TheStreet downgraded World Acceptance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.67.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corporation engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small and medium-term larger installment loans, as well as related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

