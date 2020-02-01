World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Weak Earnings

World Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLD)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $71.51 and last traded at $80.00, with a volume of 6100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.25.

The credit services provider reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($1.26). The company had revenue of $147.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.64 million. World Acceptance had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 11.02%. World Acceptance’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share.

WRLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. TheStreet lowered World Acceptance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub raised World Acceptance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded World Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. World Acceptance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 0.4% in the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 76,556 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,762,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 5.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,008 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,909,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 1,220.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,114 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,942,000 after buying an additional 27,834 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 24.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 26,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,432,000 after buying an additional 5,336 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of World Acceptance in the second quarter worth approximately $4,200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 19.33 and a quick ratio of 19.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $684.41 million, a PE ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 2.26.

About World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD)

World Acceptance Corporation engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small and medium-term larger installment loans, as well as related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

