World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,020,000 shares, a growth of 14.1% from the December 31st total of 1,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 345,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, Director John L. Manley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $215,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,356.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ken Bakshi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $431,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,294,185.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in World Fuel Services by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc raised its holdings in World Fuel Services by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 14,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in World Fuel Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 13,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

INT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine lowered World Fuel Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. World Fuel Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of NYSE INT opened at $40.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.14. World Fuel Services has a one year low of $23.71 and a one year high of $44.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.47.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $9.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that World Fuel Services will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.96%.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, military fleets, the U.S.

