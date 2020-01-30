World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on WWE. Guggenheim set a $85.00 price target on World Wrestling Entertainment and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup upgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $88.00 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. FBN Securities raised shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. World Wrestling Entertainment has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $89.76.

World Wrestling Entertainment stock opened at $60.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.21 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.20 and a 200-day moving average of $66.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.15. World Wrestling Entertainment has a one year low of $52.69 and a one year high of $100.45.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $186.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. World Wrestling Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindsell Train Ltd lifted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 7,807,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,192,000 after purchasing an additional 638,652 shares during the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $145,858,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,084,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,130,000 after purchasing an additional 21,682 shares during the last quarter. black and white Capital LP raised its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 126.4% in the third quarter. black and white Capital LP now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,690,000 after purchasing an additional 335,000 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 8.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 354,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,216,000 after purchasing an additional 28,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

