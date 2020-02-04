World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect World Wrestling Entertainment to post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE WWE opened at $46.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.91. World Wrestling Entertainment has a twelve month low of $45.10 and a twelve month high of $100.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 88.62 and a beta of 1.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners set a $110.00 target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Loop Capital cut shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $80.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $94.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $79.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $80.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.47.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

