World Wrestling Entertainment’s (WWE) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Guggenheim

Guggenheim reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) in a research note released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. Guggenheim currently has a $85.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WWE. ValuEngine upgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research set a $97.00 target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $90.00 to $79.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $88.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $89.76.

Shares of NYSE WWE traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $62.30. 628,526 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,268,571. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 119.81 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.46. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 1-year low of $52.69 and a 1-year high of $100.45.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $186.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.19 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWE. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 66.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after acquiring an additional 19,540 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 21.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 5,687 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 577.7% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 9,763 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 13.9% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $1,261,000. 74.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?