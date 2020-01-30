Worleyparsons (ASX:WOR) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.46

Worleyparsons Limited (ASX:WOR) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.46 and traded as high as $15.97. Worleyparsons shares last traded at $15.92, with a volume of 2,549,440 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion and a PE ratio of 42.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of A$15.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$14.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.53, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.35.

In related news, insider Andrew Wood 226,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th.

About Worleyparsons (ASX:WOR)

WorleyParsons Limited provides professional services to resources and energy sectors comprising hydrocarbons, minerals, metals, chemicals, and infrastructure. It operates through Advisian, Major Projects and Integrated Solutions, and Services segments. The company provides engineering design and project delivery services, including maintenance, reliability support, and advisory services.

