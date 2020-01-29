Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 428,600 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the December 31st total of 514,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 199,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, insider Jeffrey R. Klingler sold 961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total transaction of $36,960.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,107.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $353,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,106 shares in the company, valued at $2,167,538.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Worthington Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $17,073,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Worthington Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,855,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Worthington Industries by 412.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 198,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,996,000 after purchasing an additional 159,837 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Worthington Industries by 414.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 246,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,938,000 after purchasing an additional 198,857 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in Worthington Industries by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 124,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after purchasing an additional 11,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Worthington Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Worthington Industries in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th.

WOR traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.91. The stock had a trading volume of 25,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,740. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.17. Worthington Industries has a one year low of $33.18 and a one year high of $44.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $827.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.60 million. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Worthington Industries will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.66%.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, and Turkey. The company operates through three segments: Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, and Engineered Cabs.

