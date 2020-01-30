WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) Receives $84.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.50.

WPC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of WP Carey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of WP Carey in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of WP Carey from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WP Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th.

Shares of WPC stock opened at $83.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 35.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. WP Carey has a 12 month low of $71.98 and a 12 month high of $93.62.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.91). The business had revenue of $318.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.44 million. WP Carey had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that WP Carey will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $1.038 dividend. This is a positive change from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. WP Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.99%.

In other news, Director Mark A. Alexander bought 2,300 shares of WP Carey stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $80.50 per share, for a total transaction of $185,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,679. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WPC. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in WP Carey during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in WP Carey during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in WP Carey during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in WP Carey during the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in WP Carey during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

About WP Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

See Also: What are different types of coverage ratios?