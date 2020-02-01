WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) to Post FY2019 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of WPX Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.33 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.35. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for WPX Energy’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). WPX Energy had a return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 25.50%. The company had revenue of $795.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. WPX Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Siebert Williams Shank boosted their price objective on shares of WPX Energy from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of WPX Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WPX Energy in a report on Monday, January 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of WPX Energy from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of WPX Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.73.

Shares of NYSE WPX opened at $11.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.96. WPX Energy has a 1-year low of $8.79 and a 1-year high of $15.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.28.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of WPX Energy by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,745 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 13,343 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in WPX Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in WPX Energy by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 257,929 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after purchasing an additional 75,144 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in WPX Energy by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,957 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in WPX Energy by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,149,166 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,790,000 after purchasing an additional 38,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Karl F. Kurz bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.31 per share, for a total transaction of $113,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,990.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About WPX Energy

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

