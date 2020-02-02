WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) Shares Gap Down to $12.10

Shares of WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.35, but opened at $12.10. WPX Energy shares last traded at $11.95, with a volume of 6,782,439 shares.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on WPX Energy from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on WPX Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Siebert Williams Shank increased their target price on WPX Energy from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on WPX Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on WPX Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.73.

The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.96.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $795.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.75 million. WPX Energy had a return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 25.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that WPX Energy Inc will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other WPX Energy news, Director Karl F. Kurz purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.31 per share, with a total value of $113,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $727,990.77. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of WPX Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WPX Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of WPX Energy during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WPX Energy during the third quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC raised its position in shares of WPX Energy by 20.2% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 12,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the period. 98.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WPX Energy Company Profile (NYSE:WPX)

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

