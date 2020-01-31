Wrap Technologies (OTCMKTS:WRTC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Investment analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Wrap Technologies (OTCMKTS:WRTC) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $11.35 price target on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s target price indicates a potential upside of 62.14% from the company’s current price.

WRTC has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wrap Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Wrap Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of WRTC stock opened at $7.00 on Wednesday. Wrap Technologies has a 1 year low of $3.07 and a 1 year high of $8.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.78.

Wrap Technologies (OTCMKTS:WRTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Scot Cohen purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.35 per share, with a total value of $108,750.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Wrap Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,503,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wrap Technologies by 203.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 221,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 148,774 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wrap Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Wrap Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Wrap Technologies by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 9,923 shares in the last quarter.

About Wrap Technologies

Wrap Technologies, Inc develops security products for law enforcement and security personnel. It develops BolaWrap, a hand-held remote restraint device to control an individual or impede flight by targeting and wrapping an individual's legs. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Featured Article: Relative Strength Index