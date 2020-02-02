Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on WMGI. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wright Medical Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Wright Medical Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Wright Medical Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Wright Medical Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Wright Medical Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.05.

WMGI traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $30.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,076,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,034,933. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -28.70, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.94. Wright Medical Group has a 12-month low of $19.04 and a 12-month high of $32.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.72.

Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The medical device company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $212.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.20 million. Wright Medical Group had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 14.49%. On average, analysts anticipate that Wright Medical Group will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tim Lanier sold 46,917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.49, for a total value of $1,383,582.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP James Lightman sold 188,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.45, for a total transaction of $5,562,162.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 488,913 shares of company stock worth $14,417,744 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wright Medical Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,383 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in Wright Medical Group by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 26,487 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 4,819 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Wright Medical Group by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,400 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,499,000 after buying an additional 19,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Wright Medical Group by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,000,118 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $328,024,000 after buying an additional 501,510 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wright Medical Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000.

Wright Medical Group Company Profile

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells upper and lower extremities, and biologics products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Canada, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth.

