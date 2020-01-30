WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $3.70 Per Share

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) – Piper Sandler reduced their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of WSFS Financial in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now anticipates that the bank will earn $3.70 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.88. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for WSFS Financial’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on WSFS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stephens dropped their target price on WSFS Financial from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.92.

Shares of WSFS stock opened at $41.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.11. WSFS Financial has a 52-week low of $37.19 and a 52-week high of $46.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $159.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.10 million.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in WSFS Financial by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 123,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,422,000 after purchasing an additional 8,346 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,851 shares of the bank’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in WSFS Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Skyline Asset Management LP grew its stake in WSFS Financial by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 244,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,764,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Peggy H. Eddens sold 50,667 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $2,077,853.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,405 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,429.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul S. Greenplate sold 6,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total value of $264,374.88. Insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is 12.83%.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve