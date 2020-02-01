Wuestenrot & Wuerttembergische (ETR:WUW) Trading Down 0.2%

Wuestenrot & Wuerttembergische AG (ETR:WUW) shares fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as €18.98 ($22.07) and last traded at €19.08 ($22.19), 42,689 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at €19.12 ($22.23).

The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of €19.43 and a 200-day moving average of €18.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.34, a current ratio of 84.73 and a quick ratio of 82.87.

Wuestenrot & Wuerttembergische Company Profile (ETR:WUW)

Wüstenrot & Württembergische AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and insurance products and services to private individuals and businesses in Germany, the Czech Republic, and internationally. It operates through Home Loan and Savings Bank, Life and Health Insurance, and Property/Casualty Insurance segments.

