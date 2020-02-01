Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.03 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) to post sales of $1.03 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Wyndham Destinations’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.01 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.05 billion. Wyndham Destinations posted sales of $956.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Wyndham Destinations will report full-year sales of $4.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.07 billion to $4.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.11 billion to $4.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Wyndham Destinations.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.10. Wyndham Destinations had a negative return on equity of 87.60% and a net margin of 11.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Shares of NYSE:WYND traded down $2.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.53. 856,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,686. Wyndham Destinations has a fifty-two week low of $38.34 and a fifty-two week high of $53.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.13.

In related news, Director George Herrera sold 713 shares of Wyndham Destinations stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total value of $35,400.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of Wyndham Destinations stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $1,216,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 842,818 shares in the company, valued at $40,994,667.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 93.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 168.4% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Destinations Company Profile

Wyndham Destinations, Inc operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

