Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has $150.00 price target on the casino operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on WYNN. Nomura cut their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $126.00 to $117.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Wynn Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. BidaskClub lowered Wynn Resorts from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Union Gaming Research lowered Wynn Resorts from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $142.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $123.42. 1,799,630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,176,927. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.09. Wynn Resorts has a 52-week low of $102.03 and a 52-week high of $153.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.98. The company has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 2.08.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The casino operator reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.73). Wynn Resorts had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. Wynn Resorts’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matt Maddox sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.47, for a total value of $3,061,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,858,394.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.85, for a total value of $449,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,451 shares in the company, valued at $7,964,152.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,750 shares of company stock worth $6,515,688. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,270 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,242 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 7,798 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,606 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 72.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

