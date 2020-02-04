February 4, 2020
X-trackers Investment Grade Bond – Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:IGIH) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

X-trackers Investment Grade Bond – Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:IGIH) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0622 per share on Monday, February 10th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd.

Shares of BATS IGIH opened at $23.46 on Tuesday. X-trackers Investment Grade Bond – Interest Rate Hedged ETF has a 1 year low of $23.82 and a 1 year high of $24.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.50.

Dividend History for X-trackers Investment Grade Bond - Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:IGIH)

