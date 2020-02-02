X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG) Stock Price Up 0.4%

X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG)’s stock price rose 0.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $30.00 and last traded at $30.00, approximately 21,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 206% from the average daily volume of 6,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.87.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.81.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG) by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,622 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

