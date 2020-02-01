Xaar’s (XAR) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their hold rating on shares of Xaar (LON:XAR) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a GBX 50 ($0.66) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 85 ($1.12).

LON XAR traded down GBX 1.30 ($0.02) on Thursday, hitting GBX 38.90 ($0.51). 85,451 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,106. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 51.62 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 63.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 5.16 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.47 million and a P/E ratio of -0.49. Xaar has a twelve month low of GBX 39 ($0.51) and a twelve month high of GBX 160 ($2.10).

About Xaar

Xaar plc develops digital inkjet technology in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, Product Sales, Commissions and Fees; and Royalties. The company designs and manufactures piezoelectric drop-on-demand industrial inkjet print heads, product decoration systems, industrial 3d printing systems, inks and fluids, and systems components.

