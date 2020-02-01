Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) Sets New 52-Week High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $67.98 and last traded at $67.70, with a volume of 69839 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $67.42.

The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cfra boosted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America upgraded Xcel Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Xcel Energy in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.85.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 71.6% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 404.0% during the third quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.93.

About Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL)

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

Featured Article: Diversification in Your Portfolio

