Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XENE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XENE) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 429,800 shares, a drop of 24.4% from the December 31st total of 568,400 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 177,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on XENE shares. BidaskClub upgraded Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. William Blair started coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Xenon Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.67.

XENE opened at $15.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 8.25 and a quick ratio of 8.25. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $7.58 and a 1 year high of $18.10. The firm has a market cap of $400.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 1.55.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.50 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XENE. NEA Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 229.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 602,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,430,000 after buying an additional 419,909 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,244,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 13,434 shares during the period. Finally, Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ purchased a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering and developing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders. It focuses on the treatment of epilepsy. Its products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901, and XEN007. The company was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J. P.

