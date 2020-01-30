Xerox (NYSE:XRX) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.60-$3.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.28 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.70 billion.Xerox also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.60-3.70 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Xerox from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Xerox to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Xerox from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Xerox from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xerox from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Xerox has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.20.

Shares of NYSE:XRX traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.90. 47,320 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,478,379. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.54. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.80. Xerox has a 1-year low of $25.59 and a 1-year high of $39.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.22. Xerox had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 19.62%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xerox will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

About Xerox

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

