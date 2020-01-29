Xerox (NYSE:XRX) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.60-3.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.703-8.703 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.62 billion.Xerox also updated its FY20 guidance to $3.60-$3.70 EPS.

XRX stock traded up $1.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.63. 402,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,478,379. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.54. Xerox has a 1 year low of $24.02 and a 1 year high of $39.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.80.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.31. Xerox had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 19.62%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Xerox’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Xerox will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

XRX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Xerox from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Xerox in a research note on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Xerox to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xerox from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Xerox from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Xerox currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.40.

About Xerox

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

