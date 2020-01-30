Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.37

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share by the programmable devices maker on Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th.

Xilinx has increased its dividend by an average of 2.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Xilinx has a dividend payout ratio of 45.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Xilinx to earn $3.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.2%.

Shares of XLNX traded down $2.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $85.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,009,200. Xilinx has a one year low of $87.56 and a one year high of $141.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a current ratio of 6.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.59.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. Xilinx had a return on equity of 33.13% and a net margin of 27.05%. The company had revenue of $723.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Xilinx’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Xilinx will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xilinx declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the programmable devices maker to purchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Xilinx from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub raised Xilinx from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Xilinx from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho reduced their target price on Xilinx from $106.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Xilinx from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Xilinx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.22.

In other Xilinx news, Director Saar Gillai sold 3,400 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $328,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,364.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

Further Reading: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?