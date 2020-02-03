Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $110.22.

XLNX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Xilinx from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Xilinx from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

NASDAQ XLNX traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.05. 4,640,193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,268,636. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.69 and its 200-day moving average is $99.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a current ratio of 6.06. Xilinx has a 1 year low of $83.67 and a 1 year high of $141.60. The company has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.22.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. Xilinx had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The business had revenue of $723.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Xilinx will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.53%.

Xilinx declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the programmable devices maker to reacquire up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XLNX. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Xilinx in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 42.8% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 367 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Xilinx in the third quarter worth about $38,000. CNB Bank lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 453.5% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 548 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Xilinx in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

