Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) Earning Very Negative Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

News articles about Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) have trended very negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Xilinx earned a news impact score of -3.10 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the programmable devices maker an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Xilinx’s score:

XLNX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Xilinx from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Xilinx from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Xilinx from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.22.

Shares of XLNX stock opened at $84.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.25. The company has a current ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Xilinx has a 12 month low of $84.22 and a 12 month high of $141.60. The company has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.22.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. Xilinx had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 27.05%. The company had revenue of $723.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Xilinx will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xilinx announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the programmable devices maker to buy up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.53%.

In other Xilinx news, Director Saar Gillai sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $328,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,364.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?

