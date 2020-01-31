Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the programmable devices maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on XLNX. Cowen dropped their price target on Xilinx from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup cut Xilinx from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Xilinx to $100.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Xilinx from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $110.22.

NASDAQ:XLNX traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $87.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,935,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,211,284. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.43. The company has a market capitalization of $24.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a current ratio of 6.44. Xilinx has a 52-week low of $84.75 and a 52-week high of $141.60.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $723.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.73 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 33.13% and a net margin of 27.05%. Xilinx’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Xilinx will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. Xilinx’s payout ratio is currently 42.53%.

Xilinx announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the programmable devices maker to buy up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Saar Gillai sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $328,610.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,364.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Xilinx by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,396 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Xilinx by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 498,439 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $47,801,000 after buying an additional 89,048 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Xilinx by 340.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 34,777 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $3,200,000 after buying an additional 26,884 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in Xilinx by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 44,473 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $4,265,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank boosted its stake in Xilinx by 453.5% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 548 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

