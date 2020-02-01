Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) Price Target Cut to $105.00 by Analysts at Nomura

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Nomura from $115.00 to $105.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the programmable devices maker’s stock. Nomura’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.01% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on XLNX. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. BidaskClub raised Xilinx from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Cascend Securities raised Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Xilinx to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.22.

Shares of XLNX stock traded down $2.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $84.67. 363,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,864,655. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.62 and its 200-day moving average is $100.43. The company has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Xilinx has a fifty-two week low of $84.75 and a fifty-two week high of $141.60.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.09. Xilinx had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 27.05%. The business had revenue of $723.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Xilinx will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Xilinx announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the programmable devices maker to repurchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Xilinx news, Director Saar Gillai sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $328,610.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,364.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in Xilinx in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 367 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. CNB Bank boosted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 453.5% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 548 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds