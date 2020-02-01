Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) Price Target Lowered to $90.00 at Citigroup

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Citigroup from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the programmable devices maker’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price points to a potential upside of 6.53% from the stock’s current price.

XLNX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on Xilinx from $106.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Xilinx from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Cascend Securities upgraded Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Xilinx to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.22.

Shares of Xilinx stock traded down $2.72 on Wednesday, reaching $84.48. 5,024,062 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,864,655. Xilinx has a one year low of $84.75 and a one year high of $141.60. The company has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.62 and a 200 day moving average of $100.43.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.09. Xilinx had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 27.05%. The company had revenue of $723.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Xilinx will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Xilinx declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the programmable devices maker to purchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Xilinx news, Director Saar Gillai sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $328,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,364.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XLNX. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 367 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. CNB Bank grew its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 453.5% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 548 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

