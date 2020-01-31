Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) PT Lowered to $98.00

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $106.00 to $98.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the programmable devices maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on XLNX. ValuEngine upgraded Xilinx from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Nomura upgraded Xilinx from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and set a $110.00 price target (down from $135.00) on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Xilinx from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $110.22.

NASDAQ:XLNX traded down $0.86 on Wednesday, hitting $87.20. 6,935,410 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,211,284. The stock has a market cap of $24.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 6.44, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.62 and a 200-day moving average of $100.43. Xilinx has a fifty-two week low of $84.75 and a fifty-two week high of $141.60.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $723.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.73 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 33.13% and a net margin of 27.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Xilinx will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Xilinx announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the programmable devices maker to buy up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. Xilinx’s payout ratio is 42.53%.

In other news, Director Saar Gillai sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $328,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,364.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Xilinx by 2,219.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 716,904 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $84,537,000 after acquiring an additional 685,997 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Xilinx by 0.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,002 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $2,005,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Xilinx by 41.7% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 27,600 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $3,276,000 after buying an additional 8,128 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its position in Xilinx by 17.4% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,894 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, Barings LLC increased its position in Xilinx by 22.2% during the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 13,043 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the period. 84.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

