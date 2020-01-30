Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Strong Sell

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Xperi in a research note on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xperi from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Xperi has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:XPER opened at $17.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.67 and a 200 day moving average of $19.82. The company has a market cap of $865.96 million, a PE ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 8.09, a quick ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Xperi has a 12-month low of $17.01 and a 12-month high of $25.84.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $90.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.40 million. Xperi had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 9.20%. Equities research analysts predict that Xperi will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Xperi by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,312,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $150,558,000 after purchasing an additional 231,013 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Xperi by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,390,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $110,985,000 after purchasing an additional 62,614 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Xperi by 112.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,183,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,363,000 after purchasing an additional 626,116 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Xperi by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 641,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,216,000 after purchasing an additional 16,607 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Xperi in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,686,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

About Xperi

Xperi Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates, develops, and licenses audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging, and interconnect technologies in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Licensing; and Semiconductor and IP Licensing.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin